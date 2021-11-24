Wicklow Lions launch Christmas Food Appeal

WICKLOW Lions Club will be carrying out is annual Christmas food appeal, which began in the 1980s and is one of the longest running projects in the country.

Wicklow President Sean Olohan said; “Special thanks to all Supermarkets large and small who allow our members to collect food and cash at their stores prior to Christmas. Unfortunately one of the big supermarkets is not available again this year. We really appreciate the great support we get from local newspapers. We always welcome new volunteers to help our members during this busy season.”

Collections will take place at Centra, Ashford on November 26 and 27, Dunne Stores, Arklow on December 3, 4 and 5, Centra, Rathnew on December 10, 11 and 12 and SupreValu in Wicklow on December 17, 18 and 19.