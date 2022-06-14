Wicklow

Wicklow Lions Golf Classic delayed by one week

John Mulqueen (Wicklow Lions Club), Sean Olohan (President of Wicklow Lions Club) and Deborah Coleman (SSE Renewables). Expand

Myles Buchanan

DUE to unavoidable circumstances the date for the big Wicklow and District Lions Club Golf Classic has been changed from this Friday, June 17 to Friday, June 24.

Most of the time slots are booked and luckily most golfers are in a position to change the date and are very willing to help out this major fundraising event for the local Lions club who support every charity in the area.

Sponsored Tee Boxes are always a nice gesture and provide good advertising .

The club really appreciates the wonderful sponsorship by CD Auctioneers and SSE Renewables which makes the event that much more special.

John Mulqueen is looking after this event and if anyone would like to book a slot just give John a shout or any Lions member and you will be guaranteed an enjoyable day out in Blainroe Golf Course on June 24

