Wicklow Lions Club hold launch of their annual food appeal

Wicklow Lions President Maurice Corr with Lions Food Appeal Officer for Ireland Sean Olohan at the launch of the 2022 Food/Hunger Appeal starting in December.

THE months of October and November are among the busiest of the year for Wicklow and District Lions Club as they embark on their annual food appeal.

The food appeal was launched over the weekend and starts in December.

Wicklow Lions President Maurice Corr was present for the launch, as he praised the work of the Wicklow and District Lions for standing outside local supermarkets under all types of weather conditions to raise collect food and cash for families in need from the local community.

Maurice also thanked local food suppliers for their support and the huge generosity displayed by local shoppers.

Wicklow and District Lions member and Lions Food Appeal Officer for Ireland Sean Olohan said: “Even during Covid members always found ways to collect and help people in need in every way possible.

“The demand is expected to be very high this year.”

Food appeal collections take place at Centra, Ashford on December 2 and 3, Dunnes Stores, Arklow on December 2 and 3, Centra Rathnew on December 9 and 10 and SuperValu in Wicklow town on December 16 and 17.

Food or cash will be accepted by Lions members at any time. Lions work in conjunction with St Vincent De Paul on an ongoing basis.

If any smaller outlets are interested in a food appeal bucket in their shop, then they should contact any member of Wicklow and District Lions.

This year, Wicklow Lions will also be involved in the highly successful Christmas Market at the end of November.