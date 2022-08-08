Wicklow LEO to hold course to help SMEs target their correct market

WICKLOW Local Enterprise Office are running a course on effective marketing for SMEs which will help participants to tell their unique business audience to the right audience as effectively and efficiently as possible.

Training is highly practical using relevant case studies to help motivate and equip SMEs for success and growth.

The workshop will be delivered over seven hours within a highly interactive and collaborative workshop the participants will be equipped to carry out a number of measures within a limited budget. These include generating a practical marketing strategy for their business, creating a ‘following’ of prospective clients and customers and the implementation of an overall online presence that speaks to their customers.

Topics set to be covered include marketing strategies and what needs to be achieved, such as sales targets, funnel creation and brand recognition.

The trainer will be Helen McNulty of The Entrepreneurs Academy, who specialises in content marketing and digital advertising as both a content creator and social media marketing manager.

The online course via Zoom takes place on Wednesday, October 5 and is limited to 20 participants. It runs from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. and costs €30.

You can book at www.localenterprise.ie/wicklow.