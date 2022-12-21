Wicklow launches Mid East Energy Audit with Councils in Meath and Kildare

Marc Devereux, Mary Cahill, Nick Killian, Donna Gartland, Rory O'Connor, Lourda Scott, Tommy Annesley, Breege Kilkenny and Declan Mealy at the official launch of the Mid East Energy Unit by Wicklow County Council.

THE three local authorities of Wicklow, Meath, and Kildare County Councils have come together to address their combined climate mitigation ambitions through the formation of the Mid East Energy Unit.

The establishment of the Mid East Energy Unit will provide a platform for the three local authorities to work collaboratively to bring about measurable climate action mitigation, encourage a culture of energy saving and carbon reduction in the region and, with the SEAI, to provide support services for energy management, awareness, auditing, opportunity identification, and project development and delivery in the region.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday in the County Buildings, Cllr Tommy Annesley, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, stated that: “The Energy Unit will progress and deliver agreed public sector energy efficiency and carbon reduction projects in the region of the three Local Authorities. These projects will demonstrate best practice, build capacity for the three local authorities and allow for scalable models for future projects.”

Mr Brian Gleeson, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council, also acknowledged the work of the Eastern and Midland Climate Action Regional Office who collaborated with the three local authorities and the SEAI in driving this initiative, and emphasised that Climate Action “needs to be a whole of organisation effort and in coming together as a region, the potential to effect even greater change is further enhanced.”