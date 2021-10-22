Wicklow is performing better than national average for Covid cases

Co Wicklow is performing better than the national average for Covid cases in the two-week period between October 5 and October 18.

The national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people is 493 cases. Four of Wicklow’s six Local Electoral Areas have a rate lower than the national average.

Wicklow LEA has a 14-day incidence rate of 322.5 per 100k of the population and the total number of confirmed cases over the 14-day period is 91.

Greystones LEA has a 14-day incidence rate of 338.1 per 100k of the population with 89 confirmed cases in the 14-day period. Arklow LEA’s incidence rate is 355.2 per 100k of the population with 93 cases.

Baltinglass LEA’s 14-day incidence rate is closer to the national average, with 431.8 cases per 100k of the population. Baltinglass LEA had 113 confirmed cases between October 5 and October 18.

Both Bray LEAs are above the national average. Bray West LEA has a 14-day incidence rate of 537.9 per 100k of the population and 99 confirmed cases in that period. Bray East LEA’s rate is 572.2 per 100k of the population and it had 98 cases.

Longford LEA has the highest 14-day incidence rate in the country with 1240.2 cases per 100k of the population.