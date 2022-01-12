Wicklow included in Status Yellow weather warning

The Garden County has been included in a weather alert issued by Met Eireann.

The national forecaster issued a Status Yellow weather warning for fog in Leinster and Munster on Wednesday, January 12.

It states that dense fog is expected overnight which may lead to reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

The weather alert stated: “fog or freezing fog will develop this evening, becoming dense in parts of Munster and Leinster overnight leading to impaired visibility and hazardous driving conditions. On Thursday fog will be slow to lift and may linger locally beyond the warning period.”

The weather alert is valid from 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12 to 12 p.m. on Thursday, January 13.

The Road Safety Authority advise motorists to switch on their headlights and fog lamps, reduce speed and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front. If the fog closes in, reduce speed further and take your time getting to your destination.

The RSA also advises road users listen to weather forecasts and general advice about driving conditions and if you must drive in fog, allow plenty of extra time for your journey.

Pedestrians, motorcyclists and cyclists are advised to ensure they are visible to other road-users by wearing high visibility clothing and using lights.