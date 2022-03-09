Wicklow included in Status Orange weather warning

A Status Orange weather warning for heavy rain has been issued by Met Eireann for five counties including Wicklow.

The warning was issued at 3.35 p.m. and remains in force until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9.

Forecasters said heavy falls of rain could lead to surface flooding and poor driving conditions.

Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, and Waterford have also been included in the Status Orange alert.

Meanwhile, Met Eireann has also issued a Status Yellow warning for low temperatures and ice for most of the country, including Wicklow.

The weather alert covers the period from 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 10.

The national forecaster warned of “hazardous conditions due to a widespread severe frost leading to ice on untreated surfaces”.

Several small craft marine warnings are also in place for Irish coastal waters. A yellow warning for all Irish coast waters covers the period from 4 a.m., Thursday, March 10 to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 11 as southerly winds could increase force 6 or higher on all Irish coasts on Thursday.