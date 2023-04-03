Wicklow house prices rise two per cent in a year, according to new survey

First-time buyers made up 63 per cent of the market in Wicklow during Q1, according to the Real Estate Alliance.

The average price of a second-hand, three-bed semi detached house in County Wicklow rose by two per cent in the past year, according to a national survey carried out by Real Estate Alliance.

REA’s latest Average House Price Index provides an up-to-date picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities countrywide. The real estate agent’s survey shows that three-bed homes in the Garden County remained at €360,000 during the first three months of 2023.

Across County Wicklow, first-time buyers made up 63 per cent of the market during Q1, with 37 per cent of buyers coming from its urban towns. REA’s survey also shows that the average time taken to complete a sale in Wicklow is now six weeks, one week longer than the previous quarter.

In the north east of the county, the average price for a three-bed semi remained at €385,000, with the length of time to sell this quarter rising by one week to seven. while the average price of a three-bed semi in Wicklow town also remained unchanged, at €385,000, with the time to sell staying at five weeks over the quarter.

In Blessington, the average price for a three-bed semi remained static at €360,000, with time to sell this quarter rising by two weeks to six, and the cost of a three-bed semi in Baltinglass also remained unchanged, at €245,000, with the time to sell staying at six weeks over the quarter.

“The market in general is very stable at present,” commented Matt Forkin of REA Forkin in Wicklow.

“There has been a significant reduction in quantity of viewers over the last quarter, while the impact of loan approvals being revised downwards is likely to kick in and bring a ‘stabilising quarter of prices’ at present to a reduction in Q2/Q3,” added Simon Murphy of REA Murphy Baltinglass and Blessington.

“The increase in the borrowing multiplier and the shortage of stock are contributing to holding prices.

“Prices in both the new and second hand markets are stable with no evident price change in the last 3-4 months, while stock levels in the second-hand market have fallen back since January.”

Across the rest of Ireland, the actual selling price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached rose by 0.6 per cent over the past three months to €293,343 – representing an annual increase of 5.3 per cent.

House prices in Dublin recovered after a pre-Christmas fall and rose by 0.5 per cent to €498,333 in the past three months, slightly exceeding last September’s prices and showing an annual rise of 3.5 per cent.

Mirroring the capital, cities outside Dublin experienced a 0.4 per cent rise to an average selling price of €310,250.

The smallest percentage increases came in commuter counties where average prices went from €312,778 to €313,056 – a rise of just 0.1 per cent on average over three months.

The country’s large towns saw the largest quarterly increase at 1 per cent, with prices now averaging €211,776 and properties selling faster at an average of five weeks, than in cities or commuter areas.

Nationally, first-time purchasers make up 60 per cent of the market, the quarterly survey found.