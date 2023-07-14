Wicklow house prices rise by 68 per cent in 12 years, with only Dublin experiencing higher increase

The average house price in Wicklow rose from €293,963.28 in 2010 to €494,460.59 last year.

A new study reveals that County Wicklow experienced the second largest increase in housing prices in Ireland over a twelve year period.

The study conducted by self-storage experts Storage World Self Storage analysed house prices from 2010 and 2022 to calculate the price change that happened over twelve years and discover the percentage of much the price has changed.

Wicklow finished second on the list, behind only Dublin, with the average house price rising to €494,460.59 in 2022 compared to €293,963.28 in 2010, representing a change in price of €200,497.31, a 68 per cent increase.

County Dublin comes first with an 80 per cent price increase over the years, from €332,941.86 to €598,906.89, therefore having a total rise of €265,955.03. The growth is considerably higher than any other on the list, making Dublin almost a separate case compared to the other counties.

The county of Kildare is third, with a 63 per cent increase from 2010 to 2022. The average price for a house went from €240,093.71 to €391,021.88, a difference of €150,928.17. Wexford closes the top ten with a 43 per cent increase.

Longford is the county that registers the smallest change in price at only 17 per cent.