Wicklow house prices rise by €30,000 in a year

PROPERTY prices in Wicklow have mirrored the national trend and risen by €15,000 during the quarter, according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Report.

The report for the last quarter of 2021, in association with Davy, shows that the median asking price for a property in the county is now €365,000. This means prices have also risen by €30,000 compared with this time last year.

Asking prices for a three-bed semi-detached house in the county also rose by €12,500 over the quarter to €372,500. This means that prices in the segment have risen by €42,500 compared to this time last year.

Meanwhile, the asking price for a four-bed semi-detached house in Wicklow rose by €7,500 over the quarter to €482,500. This represents a year-on-year increase of €50,000 in the segment.

There were 436 properties for sale in Wicklow at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 13.6 per cent on the third quarter.

The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at four and a half months.

The annual asking price rose by 9.7 per cent nationwide, with a record low of 11,300 homes listed for sale nationally on MyHome.ie, which paints a grim picture for homebuyers.