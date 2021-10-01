Wicklow house prices rise 4.7 per cent in three months

The Real Estate Alliance has released the results of their latest three month survey.

THE latest national survey carried out by the Real Estate Alliance reveals that the price of the average second-hand three-bed semi in the Garden County has risen by 4.7 per cent to €331,000 in the last three months.

Homes in the county are reaching sale agreed in four weeks, according to the third quarter REA Average House Price Index.

Average prices in Bray rose 4.1 per cent this period to €385,000, with time to sell remaining at three weeks. North East Wicklow prices rose 6.1 per cent to €350,000.

During this period, prices in Wicklow town also saw a 6.1 per cent increase to €350,000, with the average time to reach sale agreed currently at four weeks.

Karl Tracey of REA Forkin, Bray said: “Vendors are slow to place their houses on the market as they cannot find a suitable house to move to. A high number of landlords are selling their Buy To Let residential properties as they now are seeing values back at the same levels they purchased at 2005-2007. High tax on rental income is also driving these investment property sales.”

Average prices in Blessington rose 4.6 per cent to €340,000, with time to sell remaining at four weeks. Baltinglass prices rose 2.2 per cent to €230,000, and time to sell in the area remained unchanged at six weeks.

Simon Murphy of REA Murphy Baltinglass and Blessington said: “Mid-west Wicklow continues to generate strong interest as a secondary location for the former commuter, who is now based at home for part of the working week, while demand is remaining strong for any type of property within north-west Wicklow area.

“Shortage of house supply is forcing single buyers to consider and purchase apartments as an alternative choice, and recent sales of rented houses by owner-occupiers, willing to deal with tenants after purchase, is a new departure and is indicative of the shortage of supply.

“We are seeing marginal increase in the third quarter on the back of strong increases earlier in the year, and demand is expected to remain strong while an under-supply will be a feature of the market for the remainder of 2021 at least.”

Average house prices nationally have risen by €3,500 per month since the end of June, with selling prices in commuter areas and small towns increasing by over double the growth experienced in the major cities.

The survey concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland's typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an accurate picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities countrywide.

The price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached house across the country rose by 4.1 per cent over the past three months to €264,056 – representing an annual increase of 12 per cent.

REA spokesperson, Barry McDonald said: “The survey’s average of four weeks to sell should be even lower because, while bidding is fast and furious, vendors are not rushing to accept offers. The rural flight, which began during lockdown, shows no signs of letting up, even in the face of a return to office working.”