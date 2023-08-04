Wicklow house prices now surpassing Dublin

Data released by the State’s Property Price Register shows that the median house price in Wicklow has risen to €425,000.

A new report has revealed that Wicklow has the most expensive median house prices in the country, with prices for a home in the Garden County typically more expensive than their Dublin counterparts.

According to the State’s Property Price Register, the median house price in Wicklow is currently €425,000, with prices in the capital just shy of that number, at €424,000.

Around the capital and its commuting counties of Wicklow, Meath and Kildare, prices are higher than the national median, with the State’s Property Price Register showing that the typical price of a home was up €28,000 in the second quarter of this year compared with the same period last year.

Buyers are being forced to pay more for homes despite a fall in transactions in the market over the last year, with the median or typical price now €318,000, according to data technology company Geowox.

This means sales prices were up almost 10 per cent in the three months to June compared with the same period last year.

A total of 13,378 houses were sold between April and June. This was down 4.8 per cent when compared with the same period last year. This amounts to 672 fewer residential property sales. ​Just 2,466 of those sales were for new homes, Geowox’s analyst Marco Giardina said in a report.

The data shows a bigger rise in new home prices than those for second-hand homes. This is in keeping with Central Statistics Office property price index figures.

Geowox said new homes had a typical price of €410,000 in the second quarter. This is up 9.3 per cent in the past year and, just two years ago, a typical new home was selling for €345,000.

New home sales are being boosted by two state schemes for new buyers, the First Home scheme and the Help-to-Buy scheme.

For second-hand homes, the typical sales price was up 5.5 per cent in the past year to €290,000. This is up from €240,000 in the second three months of 2021.

Prices nationally have been shooting up since 2013, when the median price of a residential property was around €130,000.

As recently as the second quarter of last year, the typical price was €290,000, with every county experiencing a rise in property prices with the exception of Clare.

The typical price for an apartment is now €270,000, up from €166,000 in 2016. For houses, the median price is €328,000, up from €186,000 in 2016.