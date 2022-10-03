Wicklow Hospice half and full marathon cancelled

The marathon and half marathon which were due to be held on October 15 in aid of Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services, Wicklow Hospice, have been cancelled.

Having raised over €10,000 during their enjoyable inaugural marathon event in 2021, this year, Our Lady’s Hospice were hoping to build on that success by raising more than €15,000. There were more than 150 participants set to take part in the half and full marathons.

Eleanor Flew, Director of Fundraising and Communications with Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services said: “Due to the return of so many events following the easing of public health restrictions, the running calendar has become very busy this October, so we have taken the difficult decision to cancel the running event due to take place this month.

“While we are disappointed, we are excited to get planning for the Wicklow Hospice Half Marathon and 10km Race, due to take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023. We were overwhelmed by the support of these events earlier this year, and we are looking forward to planning next year’s event.”

Those who registered for the October 15 half and full marathons will be contacted directly by MyRunResults with refund details and will have the option to move their registration to the February Half Marathon event.

For more information, please email: fundraising@olh.ie