Wicklow homes and businesses left without water after Vartry Water Treatment Plant outage

Irish Water are working to restore water for homes and businesses serviced by the Vartry Water Treatment plant.

Irish Water has said it is working as quickly as possible to restore service to areas in County Wicklow after an outage that began on Thursday evening.

Homes and business across Newcastle, Newtownmountkennedy, Kilcoole, Kilmacanogue, Delgany, and surrounding areas have been affected by an interruption to supply at the Vartry Water Treatment Plant – which was opened in November, marking the end of €150million worth of improvements to the Vartry Water Supply Scheme.

John O’Donoghue, Irish Water, said: “The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible at the Vartry Water Treatment Plant to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers. We understand the inconvenience an outage can have on customers, and we appreciate your patience as we work to return normal water supply as quickly as possible.”

Irish Water added that vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Customer’s can also call the 24hr helpline on 1800 278 278 and or contact the organisation on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. Updates will be provided on the ‘Water Supply Updates’ section of the Irish Water website.