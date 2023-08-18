Wicklow hit with multiple weather warnings as heavy rain and high winds forecast

Wicklow is set to be hit by heavy rain and wind on Friday night.

A Status Orange marine storm warning has been issued for all Wicklow coasts this weekend, on top of a Status Yellow rain and wind alert that applies to the whole county.

Dreams of a dry end to the summer holidays have been halted as Met Eireann predict severe rainfall and damaging winds will hit all of Leinster from Friday through to Saturday morning.

The Status Yellow rain warning for Wicklow comes into effect from 5pm on Friday, while the wind warning begins at 9pm and both end at 6am on Saturday. The Status Orange marine storm alert applies from 10pm on Friday to 4am on Saturday, and is downgraded to Yellow at that point until 10am. Additionally a Small Craft warning is in place for all Irish coasts from Friday morning until 6am on Saturday.

County Wicklow is forecast heavy rain with thundery downpours on Friday and Friday night that could cause spot flooding. Strong south-easterly winds along all Wicklow coasts could top gusts of 110km/h, with that speed expected to be higher on exposed coasts and hills.

Out at sea, southeast winds, veering southwest will reach storm force 10 for a time tonight on Irish coastal waters from Wicklow Head to Hook Head to Mizen Head and on the south Irish Sea. These are forecast to ease early on Saturday morning.

Wicklow people are warned that storm conditions are likely to cause wave overtopping at harbours and around coastal areas. Power outages are also likely and road conditions will be difficult.

Met Éireann’s Siobhan Ryan said that despite Friday night’s stormy weather, the weekend overall will bring a mixture of sunshine and showers, some of which could be quite heavy.

She stated that Friday “will be wet and mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain, turning very heavy and persistent across the south and southwest later in the afternoon, and in other areas later with localised flooding”.

However, Ms Ryan says it will be quite humid, with highest temperatures of 17C to 21C. Tonight into tomorrow morning will see rainfall and misty conditions. Drivers are urged to take care as there is a risk of spot flooding.