Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 2.3°C Dublin

Wicklow hauliers to take part in protest against rising cost of fuel

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

braypeople

Eimear Dodd

A number of hauliers and truck drivers from Wicklow are expected to take part in a protest against fuel prices on Wednesday, November 24.

The Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices say they plan to travel in convoy towards Dublin to highlight concerns about the rising cost of fuel. A  convoy from Wicklow and the south east of the country are expected to meet at the M11 exit 14 service station at Coynes Cross at 6 a.m. on the day then depart at  6.45 a.m. for Dublin. 

Commuters could face delays as the convoy of commercial vehicles makes its way towards Dublin.

The group, which is not affiliated with the Irish Road Haulage Association, said it wants to hold a protest to highlight concerns about the rising cost of petrol and diesel.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy