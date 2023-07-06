Wicklow has strongest support amongst Irish workforce for right to work from home

Wicklow workers support right to work from home but are opposed to webcam use.

WICKLOW is the Irish county with the strongest support for the right to work from home, according to a recent survey commissioned by employee benefit and pension specialists Lockton Ireland.

The survey polled more than 700 workers nationwide and all the people surveyed in County Wicklow believe that employees should have a right to work from home – if the job can be completed remotely.

Some 90 per cent of those polled in Kildare said people should have an entitlement to work remotely, followed by 81 per cent in Donegal and 78 per cent in Dublin.

The survey also found big geographical differences around attitudes towards webcams. Wicklow is among the counties with people most opposed to turning on webcams for work with none of the inhabitants stating they would have “no problem” with webcams, alongside Cavan, Laois, Louth, Monaghan, Roscommon and Sligo.

The counties with least opposition were Leitrim and Kilkenny, with more than seven out of ten of people there saying they would not have a problem turning on a webcam.

Nationally, almost four in ten (39 per cent) workers would choose a higher-paid job over a job which allowed them to work from home, while more than one in three (35 per cent) would choose the job that allowed them to work from home. Furthermore, remote working is more important to female workers in Ireland than their male counterparts.