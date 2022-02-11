Wicklow has Ireland’s highest rate of Covid vaccination in children aged 5-11

County Wicklow has the highest rate of Covid-19 vaccinations for children aged between five and 11 in Ireland.

Data from the Health Protection and Surveillance Centre (HPSC) shows that 10.4 per cent of children in the five to 11 age category were vaccinated against Covid-19 as of January 30.

The HSE started to offer Covid-19 vaccinations to children aged between five and 11 from January 8. Children aged five to 11 are being offered a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine with a smaller dose and receive two jabs, three weeks apart.

Wexford has the second highest percentage, 5.8 per cent, of children aged between five and 11 vaccinated. 2.6 per cent of children eligible to receive the jab are fully vaccinated in County Dublin. Nationally, 3.1 per cent of children in this age category are fully vaccinated.

The data shows that Wicklow has high rates of vaccination across all age categories with almost 100 per cent of residents aged over 30 fully vaccinated, according to the HPSC.

78.6 per cent of Wicklow’s young people aged between 12 and 15 are fully vaccinated with 92.7 per cent of those aged 16 and 17 also double jabbed.

The HPSC estimates that 97.6 per cent of Wicklow residents are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.