Wicklow has a new millionaire after one punter has a lotto, lotto luck

Wicklow has a new millionaire after one lucky punter saw their numbers come up in Saturday night’s Lotto Plus one draw.

Two players in Wicklow and Meath became the biggest winners of the night after scooping the top prize of €1 million each in the Lotto Plus 1 draw. The National Lottery has confirmed that the Wicklow player won their top prize amount after purchasing their Quick Pick ticket online on the day of the draw.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 03, 14, 16, 28, 35, 43 and the bonus was 07.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the Wicklow winner.