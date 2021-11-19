Wicklow Gardai want witness to robbery to contact them

WICKLOW Gardai are appealing for a witness of the theft of high-value property from a sporting goods retailer in Wicklow town to get in touch with them.

A member of the public witnessed someone stealing three items from Sports Direct on Tuesday at around 12.45 p.m., with a total value of €1,500. They followed the person who stole the goods out of the shop into the car park and took a photograph of the offender and their car, a silver VW Passat.

He then went into the shop to show staff the photograph he had taken. However, the witness left without leaving any of his details.

Gardai are appealing for him to contact Wicklow Garda Station on (0404) 60140.