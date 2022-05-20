Wicklow gardaí investigating series of fires started deliberately on old Veha site – just days after sale agreed

GARDAÍ from Wicklow town are investigating who was responsible for deliberately starting a fire which destroyed part of a warehouse roof on the site of the old Veha radiator factory along the Murrough.

Thursdays fire was the fifth to take place on the 7.57 acre site in the past week, with youths engaging in anti-social behaviour believed to be responsible.

Fire-Service units from Wicklow town and Rathdrum arrived at the scene on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. and spent over two-hours getting the blaze under control.

Polystyrene, reels of old cables and other materials had been piled-up in the middle of one of the warehouses and set alight. A section of the rook was destroyed, but no asbestos was involved.

Thursday evening’s blaze was the most serious, but Fire Service Crews from Wicklow town and Rathdrum also attended minor blazes at the site the prior Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Read More

The site includes approximately 19,443.5 m2/209,289 ft2 of warehouse and office accommodation.

The sale of the site was recently agreed with the deal set to be soon confirmed. Some of the warehouses were occupied but the tenants have since moved out in preparation for the sale, meaning the site has been vacant for the past weeks.

Chief Fire Officer Aidan Dempsey said: “Anti-social behaviour has been taking place in and around the buildings on the site for the past number of weeks. All of the fires were minor and were quickly contained but all of them did cause damage to the buildings on site. We are working with the owner and the Gardaí to try and properly secure the site.”