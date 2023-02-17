Wicklow Gardaí investigating after vandals destroy cherished urban orchard

WICKLOW Tidy Towns volunteers are “heartbroken” after seven out of the ten apple trees they planted five years ago at the urban orchard at the river bank in Wicklow town were destroyed, with some of them thrown into the river.

Gardai are investigating the matter which was reported to them on Tuesday night just after Wicklow Tidy Towns volunteers discovered the urban orchard had suffered extensive damage, including graffiti sprayed on the wall and one of the benches.

They are in a particularly popular location that is especially enjoyed by young families feeding the ducks and swans.

Leonora Earls of Wicklow Tidy Towns said: “We were completely gutted when we found all the damage, it was soul destroying. We had a great start to the week and on Monday we won the energy award at the Wicklow County Council Sustainability Awards for our successful Energy Awareness Day held in June, and we were on a high but sadly that didn’t last long. To see the urban orchard in such a state was heart breaking, especially considering the amount of efforts our volunteers put into it.”

Wicklow Gardai said they will now include the urban orchard as a public order ‘hot spot’ for public order patrols and that it will be subject to random covert surveillance in an effort to prevent anti-social behaviour.

Superintendent Declan McCarthy said: “We are carrying out investigations. It’s not just about the damage to the trees, but also the amount of time and work invested by volunteers over the past five years since the trees were planted, it’s time they can’t get back. It’s also hugely disappointing to see such a lovely public amenity mindlessly destroyed in such as stupid way.”

A horticulturist who helped the Tidy Towns with the planting of the apple trees has visited the site to report that seven of the trees can’t be saved. Tidy Towns volunteers have vowed to replace the trees with more mature ones, but still can’t hide their sadness at the attack on the urban orchard.

“We won’t be able to save seven of the trees,” added Leonora.

“Some of the trees were broken up and others were thrown into the river and you could see some of them with in the river with the low tide. We planted them five years ago and some of the trees had started to bear fruit. The idea behind the urban orchard was to allow members of the public pick the apples while also providing biodiversity for the area.

“We will just have to pick ourselves backup and look at replanting some mature replacement trees. The response we have receive dis very heartening. Other Tidy Towns Groups, such as Rathdrum and Arklow passed on some lovely comments and the local community in Wicklow town have also been so supportive. We are now back to the beginning and with a heavy heart, having to start again.”

Cllr Mary Kavanagh has also voiced her disgust at the vandalism, having also experienced attacks on the Little Free Library she helped establish.

“I was shocked when I heard what had happened to the urban orchard. Like everybody else in the town, I am so appreciative of all the work Wicklow Tidy Towns carry out;. They have won gold medals and you see the volunteers out and about every week. They are always working away at different projects. What happened can only be described as soul destroying.

“The Little Library has been attacked now around three times, with books thrown into the river, but at least it wasn’t destroyed. Broken trees are a different matter.

For the life of me I don’t know what would drive people to do such a thing. Whoever was responsible also had a spray can so they were there hell bent on causing destruction. I just can’t understand that mentality.”