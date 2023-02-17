Wicklow

Wicklow Gardaí investigating after vandals destroy cherished urban orchard

Overall seven of the the trees can't be salvaged following the attack. Expand
A bench and back wall were spray painted with graffiti. Expand
One of the apple trees before it was destroyed by vandals. Expand
One of the damaged trees with branches pulled off it. Expand

Overall seven of the the trees can't be salvaged following the attack.

A bench and back wall were spray painted with graffiti.

One of the apple trees before it was destroyed by vandals.

One of the damaged trees with branches pulled off it.

Myles Buchanan

WICKLOW Tidy Towns volunteers are “heartbroken” after seven out of the ten apple trees they planted five years ago at the urban orchard at the river bank in Wicklow town were destroyed, with some of them thrown into the river.

Gardai are investigating the matter which was reported to them on Tuesday night just after Wicklow Tidy Towns volunteers discovered the urban orchard had suffered extensive damage, including graffiti sprayed on the wall and one of the benches.

