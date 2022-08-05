Wicklow gardaí appeal for witnesses after man assaulted in early hours

Gardaí investigating the assault of a man in County Wicklow in the early hours Tuesday morning are appealing for witnesses.

At approximately 2.30 a.m. on Tuesday last, August 2, Gardaí were alerted to an assault that occurred at a property in the Ashfield estate in Arklow.

A man in his 40s was discovered with wounds to his head.

He was later taken to St Vincent’s Hospital to be treated for his injuries before being later transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where his condition is described as critical.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area from 12.30 p.m to 2.30 a.m. on Tuesday morning and may have witnessed anything.

They are particularly keen that anyone who may have camera footage from this area at this time (including dash-cam) to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Arklow Garda Station on 0402 32304, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111, or any garda station.