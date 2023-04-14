Wicklow Gardaí appeal for information as tractor stolen in Enniskerry

Gardaí are appealing for information following the theft of a tractor from Ballybrew, in Enniskerry between March 10 and 29.

Gardaí received a report that a red Massey Ferguson tractor, 3075 model with a 94 KE registration had been stolen. The tractor in question has halogen lights and new tyres and is fitted with front lift arms.

Gardaí say the tractor was stuck in low gear and could not have been driven fast. They believe a low loader was used to remove it.

They are appealing to anyone that may have seen a low loader with a red tractor in north Wicklow to contact them. Anyone who may have dash cam footage and remembers passing this vehicle are also urged to make contact, as the roads in the area are tight and getting past a low loader with tractor would have been noticeable.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bray Garda station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.