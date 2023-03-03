Wicklow gardaí appeal for help in locating missing man

Eamonn Taylor was last seen on Tuesday, February 28.

Gardaí in Wicklow are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 48-year-old Eamonn Taylor, who is missing from Newcastle since Tuesday evening, February 28.

Eamonn is described as being 5’ 8” in height, of medium build with brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing black Snickers work trousers and a black jumper.

Eamonn is believed to be travelling in his Silver Ford Galaxy with a partial registration number of 08-D, which has a grey roof box on top. There is a blue stripe on the side of the box.

Gardaí and Eamonn’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Eamonn’s whereabouts is asked to contact Greystones Garda Station on 01 666 5800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.