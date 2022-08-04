Wicklow food and drink producers bring home six awards from Great Taste Awards 2022

WICKLOW picked up six awards at the Great Taste Awards 2022, with Sussed Nutrition, Nibbed and Bombay Pantry all receiving One-Star accreditations.

A judging panel of over 500 food and drink professionals flexed their tastebuds at this year’s Great Taste Awards (GTA), blind-tasting 14,205 different products from 110 countries.

Established in 1994, Great Taste is organised by the Guild of Fine Food, who are based in Dorset, and is the world’s largest, longest standing and most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food and drink producers.

A rotating panel of industry experts taste tested everything from beer and tea to cheese and marmalade. Only 5,556 products – 39.1 per cent of the total products entered this year – received either a Great Taste One, Two or Three-Star award.

Sussed Nutrition based out of Hawkstown Lower were the biggest Wicklow winners, as they received three One-Star awards for Rapeseed Oil Infused with Garlic 250ml, Rapeseed Oil Infused with Lemon and Rapeseed Oil Infused with Chilli 250ml.

Nibbed is the home of cacao brews and treats handcrafted in Wicklow and they received two One-Star awards for their 100 per cent pure organic cacao block and their Organic Cacao and Coconut Tea.

Bombay Pantry, based on the Kilcoole Road in Greystone, received a One-Star rating for their Butter Tikka Sauce, which is stocked in both Dunnes Stores and SuperValu.