Wicklow Fire Services and Council staff respond to fallen trees toppled by high winds

Fire Service crews were called into action to remove several fallen trees.

HIGH winds exceeding 50km/h battered the County Wicklow on Thursday night, with several fallen trees causing considerable disruption.

Members of the Fire Services and outdoor crews from Wicklow County Council remained on standby and had a busy Thursday night, continuing into Friday morning.

The first incident occurred at around 9 p.m. when two separate trees were felled at Wingates on the road over Bray Head, between Bray and Greystones.

A large tree at Belmont in Greystones was also toppled by the high-winds and brought down an ESB pole and some wires. Gardai closed the back road and staff from Greystones Municipal District cleared-up the debris, with assistance from ESB.

Bray Fire Services responded to a fallen tree on the Herbert Road.

A truck also ended up hitting a fallen tree at around 10.30 p.m. at Greystones on the N11. The driver was uninjured, and the tree was cleared from the road.

Wicklow Fire Service cleared a tree from the N11 in Ashford. The road was closed for a short time up until around 11.30 p.m. once all the debris had been removed.

There were also reports of fallen trees at Clermont in Rathnew and Blainroe, within the area covered by Wicklow Municipal District.

A large beech tree fell just outside of Roundwood and outdoor crews from Wicklow Municipal District are currently onsite cutting the tree up and removing the debris.