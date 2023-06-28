Wicklow fire crews battle blaze on Bray Head

The scene on Bray Head after the fire was extinguished.

Firefighters spent a number of hours battling a blaze close to the cross on Bray Head yesterday evening.

Wicklow County Fire Service were informed of the fire at 5.43 p.m., when a number of 999/112 calls were received.

Chief Fire Officer at Wicklow Fire Service Aidan Dempsey said the fire was located close to the cross on Bray Head and was travelling down towards the cliff walk.

Firefighters from Bray Fire Station attended the scene and extinguished the fire in low lying areas as the blaze came down towards them.

Some parts of the fire were difficult to reach and crews monitored it for a while until it was safe to attack it. Mr Dempsey said that some of the gorse in the area is now over six foot in height.

Gardaí and Irish Rail were informed and the area was closed off to walkers.

It has not been established how the fire started, or whether it was either accidental or malicious.

The incident concluded at 9.30 p.m.