Wicklow films ‘An Cailín Ciúin’ and ‘The Wonder’ nominated for multiple BAFTAs

The film adaptation of Wicklow author Claire Keegan's novella ‘Foster’ has been nominated in the Best Film Not In The English Language and Best Adapted Screenplay categories at the 76th British Academy Film Awards, which will take place on February 19.

The critically acclaimed film’s BAFTA nominations come just weeks after the Irish-language movie was shortlisted for an Oscar for the Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards, which are due to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 12.

Based on Keegan’s third literary work, which won the 2009 Davy Byrnes Short Story Award and appeared in the New Yorker, ‘An Cailín Ciúin’ (The Quiet Girl) has been described as an “intricate, deeply felt” coming-of-age drama that delves into the meaning of family through the eyes of a neglected young girl.

Expand Close Actress Florence Pugh in County Wicklow during filming of 'The Wonder. Photo: Christopher Barr/Netflix / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Actress Florence Pugh in County Wicklow during filming of 'The Wonder. Photo: Christopher Barr/Netflix

Set in rural Ireland in 1981, the film follows Cáit, played by Catherine Clinch, as she is sent from her overcrowded, dysfunctional household to live with distant relatives for the summer.

Directed, written and produced by Colm Bairéad and Cleona Ní Chrualaoi from the Inscéal production company, the film had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in February and has racked up a host of awards and nominations since, including seven Irish Film and Television Academy Awards and a multitude of jury and audience awards from international film festivals across the globe.

Another success for Wicklow came with the nominated of the film adaption of Emma Donaghue’s 2016 novel ‘The Wonder’ for Outstanding British film. All the exterior scenes for the haunting movie were filmed in Wicklow in the Glenasmole Valley on the Old Military Road, an area of heather hills, bog and heathland known locally as the Featherbeds.

Among the other Irish films to receive a nomination at this year's BAFTAS was Martin McDonagh’s ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, which was nominated for a massive 10 awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Outstanding British film, Original Screenplay, Original Score and Editing.

Colin Farrell received a Best Leading Actor nod, while Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan are both nominated for Best Supporting Actor, and Kerry Condon has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Irish actors Paul Mescal and Daryl McCormack were also nominated for the Best Actor award, for their respective roles in ‘Aftersun’ and ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’. McCormack is also nominated for the public-voted Rising Star award.

Animator Richard Baneham received a nomination in the Special Visual Effects category, for his excellent work on ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, while ‘An Irish Goodbye’ is up for Best British Short Film.