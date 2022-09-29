Wicklow filmmaker Dave Thomas’ screenplay selected as semi-finalist at Waterford International Film Festival

A screenplay written by award-winning Arklow film director Dave Thomas has been selected as a semi-finalist at the Waterford International Film Festival 2022.

Dave’s screenplay for ‘Seven Moments In Time’ was chosen alongside 80 other semi-finalists from hundreds of submissions from around the world. That shortlist will be whittled down to 20 finalists before the film festival, which takes place between November 21 and 27, and Dave said that he will be keeping his fingers crossed until then.

“I have been a finalist with screenplays in the past, and had a 2nd place with a short film I directed called ‘Aretha’,” Dave said. “They give you some lovely Waterford Crystal if you win or finish as a runner-up. I had my eyes on the table where they’d sit for years, so I was overjoyed when I finally got my hands on one!

“I send off my scripts to various film festivals, in Ireland and around the world, and just see how it goes. If it connects with the judges then it’s usually a good sign. It means that you’ve probably got something that works.”

Dave recently set up an online fundraiser to get his latest film project ‘Seven Moments in Time' off the ground. The film promises to be a heart-warming short film with high production value that will create employment for people within the film industry, particularly in County Wicklow.

In Seven Moments in Time, an older man sits on a public park bench once a week to eat his sandwiches and drink tea from his flask. This becomes an issue when a teenager sits on the older man’s bench.

Two generations often perceived as worlds apart is characterised by the two people sitting on separate benches.

The physical and cultural divide gives the impression that these two people will never get on, will never understand each other, and will never find a connection.

According to Dave, “the film is about bridging the gap between generations, something we don’t do very well as a society. Young people and the elderly remain in separate worlds with no bridge between them.

“As the tag line reads: ‘Each moment in time reveals the differences between the two generations. And then, a moment in time changes everything’.”

Dave’s GoFundMe me page has already raised more than €1,000 towards the production of the film. Once completed, it will be submitted to Oscar-qualifying film festivals where it can be screened to large audiences. Dave hopes that the prospect of showcasing local businesses on a big stage will entice local businesses to sponsor the film.

“I’m looking for support from businesses who can benefit from the film, and I believe that there are plenty around Wicklow that can, immensely,” Dave said. “I am crowdfunding to bring this important story to life, so please donate whatever you can towards this independent film, which will be shot in Arklow.”