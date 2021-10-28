THE Health Safety Authority (HSA) and the Gardai are investigating a workplace fatality which occurred early on Thursday morning at a quarry in Rathcoole, County Dublin.

A father of three from Valleymount in Wicklow who was aged in his thirties died while working at the quarry. The accident occurred at around 6.30 a.m.

Emergency services attended the scene but the man was pronounced dead and his body was removed to the city mortuary at Whitehall, where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

The scene has been preserved and the HSA will conduct their own investigation.