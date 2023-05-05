Wicklow farmers urged to plan for forest fires as patrols take to sky

Members of the public are asked to report any hill fires they may witness.

STAFF from Wicklow Mountains National Park are taking to the skies on fire patrol to protect the local habitat.

The public can also play their part as well. Anyone visiting Wicklow Mountains National Park are asked to please not light barbeques or fires in the hills during dry spells. If you do see a hill fire then please phone 999.

Under the Wildlife Act it is not permitted to burn growing vegetation between March 1 and August 31, so all such fires are illegal and need to be reported.

IFA Farm Forestry Chair Jason Fleming is also asking farmers to be extra vigilant.

He stated: “It is important that farmers assess the risk to their forest and make sure that the firebreaks are maintained. A firebreak should consist of a six-metre-wide fuel free zone, typically around the boundary of the forest.

“If you do not have fire plan, I would suggest that you prepare one with a map that identifies potential risks, assembly points, access and escape routes, reservoirs or water points and firebreaks. The plan should also contain contact details for the local fire station, local Garda station, and Forester.”

“Forest fires can cause devastation and significant financial loss to farmers. Under the Afforestation scheme, farmers are obliged to replant where a forest is damaged by fire, so it is important that farmers consider the financial consequences of a fire and make sure there is adequate insurance cover in place.”

If you see a fire, do not delay. Report it to the Fire and Emergency Services by calling 999 or 112. Forest owners will not be billed by the Fire Service or Local Authority for making the call.