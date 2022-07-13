Wicklow farmer convicted and fined following the poisoning of protected birds

A farmer with an address at Crehelp near Dunlavin was fined €500 and ordered to pay expenses totalling €1,500 at Carlow District Court after the discovery of two poisoned Buzzards.

Christopher Thomas Noel Doyle, aka Noel Doyle Senior, appeared before Monday’s sitting of Carlow District Court, where he was charged with a breach of Regulation 4(1)(i) contrary to Regulation 4(2) of the Birds and Natural Habitats (Restrictions on the Use of Poisoned Bait) Regulations 2010.

The case was prosecuted by Mr John Ryan BL and Alan Millard, State Solicitor for Co Carlow.

Mr Doyle pleaded guilty to the offence.

The court heard that a National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Conservation Ranger discovered a dead Buzzard on lands at Athgreany. After investigating further, the Ranger also found a second dead Buzzard, along with a dead Raven and a sheep carcass placed close to a fox den.

The Department of Agriculture, Dublin Regional Veterinary Laboratory carried out a post mortem, along with extensive testing by the State Laboratory, which revealed the birds had died due to high levels of poison (carbofuran) in their systems.

The sheep had been cut open and laced with large amounts of the extremely toxic carbofuran.

In his evidence to the Court, The Conservation Ranger stated that the levels of poison were extremely hazardous to all forms of life and it was very lucky that no humans were poisoned accidentally. He also said it was likely that other wild animals scavenged the carcasses, suffered and died from poisoning but were never found.

Judge Marie Keane in her summation commented that there was an “astonishing amount of poison” used in what she viewed as a “serious crime” and “a deliberate enterprise” to try persecute the local wildlife.

Judge Keane said she that she wouldn’t be imposing a custodial sentence due to Mr. Doyle’s age but imposed a fine of €500 and €1,500 expenses with four months to pay.

Welcoming the conviction, Minister Malcolm Noonan said: “I strongly welcome this conviction for what is a particularly heinous and disturbing wildlife crime.

“I’d like to acknowledge the sterling efforts and dedication of the NPWS staff involved in bringing this prosecution, and indeed the efforts of staff all around the country who successfully closed 21 prosecutions in 2021 and 19 more to date in 2022, and are currently progressing a further 49.

“I’d like to remind everyone that the NPWS has more rangers than ever, and that it’s never been more focussed – or more effective – on wildlife crime.”