Wicklow family finish as runners-up in Ireland’s Fittest Family after nail-biting finale

The Fitzsimons family from Wicklow Town came excruciatingly close to becoming Ireland’s Fittest Family (IFF) 2022 on Sunday, missing out on the prestigious title by mere centimetres in a nail-biting finale.

This year’s final saw Aaron (14), Kai (16), Janice (46) and Brian Fitzsimons (45) face off against Davy Fitzgerald’s Nugent family from Louth, Donnachadh O’Callaghan’s Finnegans from Cork and Anna Geary’s Gallaghers from Donegal, to find out who would be crowned IFF champions and claim the €15,000 cash prize.

The competition started with 16 teams and, over the past seven gruelling weeks, 12 (including the Greene and Rice families from Wicklow) have had their fittest family dreams shattered.

For the surf-mad Fitzsimons family their IFF journey began in the lakes, before they fought their way through the forest and conquered the muddy swamp. Now they had to face the mighty mountain – the toughest event yet.

The first in a series of challenges they had to overcome was ‘Mountain Madness’, an endurance test that involved carrying two water drums up a 300m incline. In a tight finish, the Fitzsimons just pipped the Nugents to first place. As it transpired, their running battle with the Louth family became the gripping narrative for altogether enthralling final.

The next event, ‘Back Against the Wall’, saw all family members hold a seated position, at a 90 degree angle, with their backs against a wall for as long as they possibly can. Sounds easy right?

The catch was that their feet must stay firmly on the ground at all times, while their head must stay in contact with a plate that is attached to the wall.

The Fitzsimons began the event well, with all family members still going strong at the 10 minute mark. Indeed, dad Brian was so comfortable that he jokingly turned to coach Anna Geary and asked: “What’s for lunch?”.

With a combined age of just 30, the Fitzsimons’ “ice men” - Aaron and Kai – put in a stunning performance. They eventually gave up at the 32 minute mark, leaving the Wicklow family with a combined time of 106:55.

As the last to concede, with a time of 32:16, Aaron set a new record for the event. Reacting to the accolade, the 14 year-old poked fun at his big brother, saying: “I wasn’t happy that he held on longer than me on the hang bar in the previous round, so, I wasn't having any of it this time!”.

The Fitzsimons outstanding performance over the first two events blew the competition out of the water. They progressed to the final three, alongside their nemeses the Nugents and winners of the eliminator, Donnachadh’s Finnegans.

With the heavens opening up, the families now faced the daunting task of ‘The Wall of Pain’. The event saw the families flipping tyres of various sizes 20m up a hill, followed by a run up a steep incline and, finally, the dreaded Wall of Pain – a relay event over a slanted wall.

The Fitzsimons were the early pace setters once again, attacking the course with vigour and finishing in a superb time of 2:43. As chance would have it, the Nugents recorded the exact same time, which was more than enough to see both families through to the grand final.

And so, after eight weeks of competition, it came down to this head to head. An epic showdown, featuring two of the families tipped for success from the outset. Fitzsimons against the Nugents – Wicklow vs Louth.

The grand final eliminator course began with a both Families neck and neck as they sprinted down the gravel track, but The Fitzsimons family pulled ahead over the A frames section and maintained their lead up until the 3m high wall obstacle.

After boosting Aaron over it, the rest of the Fitzsimons family struggled, with Brian and Janice having a hard time pulling Kai over. Their lead quickly evaporated, with the Nugents storming ahead towards the ramp.

By the time Brian, Janice and Kai had reached the ramp both families still only had one member at the top. They made it two each shortly after, with Aaron hauling Kai up. And again, just as soon as Brian had made it up the ramp, the Nugents responded in kind. With just one team member remaining on the ground each, this years IFF inner would be decided by the ladies.

Janice and Mags Nugent readied themselves for one final attempt and, in a photo finish, both women were hauled up within seconds of one another, with the Louth family sealing victory by the tightest of margins.

Beaten by just a couple of centimetres, right at the end, the Fitzsimons family held their heads high in the aftermath. Coach Anna Geary consoled them, saying: “That was the most horrible way you can lose, you didn’t deserve that, because you’ve been amazing throughout.”

“I’m just gutted for the two lads, they were absolute stars and we’re just so proud of them,” a proud Brian said. “They were an inspiration We really enjoyed the journey ourselves, and we’ve no regrets. It was an amazing experience”

A typically upbeat Aaron, who stole the show on a weekly basis, said: “I’m just happy we got the chance to do it. I started watching IFF when I was seven, so I’ve just been counting down the years until I was old enough to apply. If I have the chance, I’ll be straight back, looking for the title again!”

Mum Janice, led an emotional tribute to her sons, saying: “My boys have a huge amount of fight in them. It’s usually the parents helping the kids, but they reversed that completely. They helped us so much, every step of the way.”

And so, the competition ended in heartbreak for the Fitzsimons family, who brought so much pride to the Garden County on their run to the final. They have been an absolute treat to watch and played a huge role in one of the most memorable IFF series on record.