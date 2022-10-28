Wicklow equestrian charity Festina Lente buys new home for €2.85m

Festina Lente campaign to raise €3 Million. Amy McEvoy (10) from Greystones with 'Ginger' and charity ambassador Rachael Blackmore, and Nina Carberry. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Bray-based equestrian charity Festina Lente has completed its €2.85million purchase of a new home in Belfield, Kilquade.

The five-acre greenfield site is surrounded by 35 acres of grassland and planning permission for the equine centre is already approved and in place. The venue is ideally suited for the expanding services the charity offers that pivots around its equine-based learning and therapy activities.

Festina Lente’s present location in Old Connaught Avenue, Bray is currently leased. The lease expires at the end of October, 2025.

The land surrounding the site that is used by its horses for grazing has been zoned as residential, making the purchase of Belfield, some 10 minutes drive south on the M/N11, all the more timely.

The new centre will feature a purpose built arena that will also feature a 50-60-seater conference centre.

There will two suites of learning rooms, an 80-seat restaurant, plus residential accommodation.

A sensory garden will be built in the new location that will feature a wetland model with sustainable practices in abundance. Two new entrances would be built on the Ballyrogan Road with an existing entrance on the N11 closed off for safety reasons.

With the contract signed ,Festina Lente CEO, Jill Carey says the design stage will take three to six months, then the build will be put to tender, taking a further three months.

It is hoped the site will become operational in the last quarter of 2023.

A €3m fundraising campaign to help build the new facility has already begun with the public asked to do what they can to fundraise.

Ms Carey is also exploring three additional strands of funding from The Immigrant Investor Programme, philanthropic donations and government grants.

More immediately, Festina Lente currently has tickets on sale for its pony-themed Christmas Cards, and is also fundraising for another project via the sale of its tickets for children to visit Santan and the Ponies.

​