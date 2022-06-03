Wicklow Energy Awareness Day to coincide with Round Ireland race

THE Sustainable Energy Community section of Wicklow Tidy Towns will host an Energy Awareness Day in the Pastoral Centre in Wicklow town from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.

The event coincides with the SSE Renewables Round Ireland Yacht Race when plenty of visitors will be attracted to Wicklow town.

Information will be provided on home energy grants and on how you can use less energy. It will also feature an EV Car Show, whereby you can take a test-drive in an electric car.

A PV Stand will explain the benefits of installing Solar Panels, while information will also be provided on heat pump installations.

There will be an LED bulb demonstration, ECCO fun games for the kids, tips on insulating your home and the chance to enter a BER competition. Participants will also get an opportunity to take an electric bike out for a ride.

A smoothie bike is also available where you pedal a stationary bike that powers a food blender to make a smoothie.

There will be a face painter and energy awareness activities for children. Advice will be provided on solar power, heat pumps and on how obtain grants.