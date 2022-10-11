Wicklow emergency personnel raise nearly €8,000 for Purple House with uniformed run

Superintendent Patrick Connell with members of Bray District’s Emergency Services with a cheque for Purple House Cancer Support in Bray.

Purple House Cancer Support in Bray has received a cheque from nearly €8,000 raised by the Emergency Services Uniformed Run from Greystones Marina to Bray seafront last month.

Around 60 members of blue-light organisations and other first responders took part in the 10km charity run ad last week the fruits of their labour were handed over, with Director of Operations at Purple House, Connor O’Leary, described the participants as local heroes.

“It is really incredible that they have stepped up to this epic challenge,” he said. “The run raised €7,764.94 in sponsorship and the money will go towards assisting many families impacted by cancer in the community.”

The run was the brainchild of two community policing gardai – Deirdre Murphy and Sandra Tierney - who work in the Bray and Greystones Garda stations respectively. They extended a huge thank you to everyone who donated to the charity and supported all members of Bray District’s Emergency Services who ran 10km in their uniforms on that glorious Sunday.

Superintendent Patrick Connell of Bray Garda station was on hand with Bray District’s Emergency Services to present the cheque, closing out a worthy initiative.