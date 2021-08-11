Wicklow dog needs votes to be crowned Nose of Tralee

Sophie Bonheim’s dog, Buachaill Ispíní Dána, is representing Wicklow in the Nose of a Tralee 2021, a Pet Sitters Ireland run competition to seek out the best dog in Ireland.

The dogs entered will battle it out to see which pet is Ireland’s most adorable canine.

Sophie lives in Glendalough, and Buachaill has been her constant companion ever since she adopted him close to two years ago.

‘The mother of as housemate of mine had a dog which ended up having seven pups, and I decided to adopt one of them. Her dog was a Labrador and Black Russian Terrier mix, and she bred with a Pomeranian who lived nearby, so Buachaill is a cross of all three breeds. He’s a very excitable dog and is great fun. He’s a very special dog and looks like he could have his own TV show. He reminds some people of the dog from ‘The Secret Seven’.

‘There are plenty of beautiful thoroughbreds entered, but I would love a mutt like Buachaill to win. He’s very well behaved and has his own Instagram account. People can vote for him every 24 hours, if they want,’ said Sophie.

You can follow Buachaill on Instagram @buachaillthedog.

To vote for him visit http://wshe.es/v9U0IIVv.