Wicklow doctor takes on 170km Ring of Kerry cycle for charity

Dr Mark Ruddy, CRITICAL’s newest volunteer who will be taking on the Ring of Kerry charity cycle this July in aid of the emergency medical response charity. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Wicklow doctor Mark Ruddy will take on the ‘Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle’ this summer to raise funds for CRITICAL, the emergency medical response charity.

Dr Ruddy is the newest addition to CRITICAL’s team of volunteer responders and will undertake the 170 km cycle on Saturday, July 1, starting and ending in Killarney.

A practising GP in Arklow, Dr Ruddy has a strong background in pre-hospital emergency medicine. He qualified as a doctor in 2010 and has worked in Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and the UK. Dr Ruddy previously worked for the Royal Flying Doctors Service and LifeFlight in Australia and Essex & Herts Air Ambulance in the UK.

He still travels to the UK and covers two or three shifts with Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance in Lincoln per month.

Dr Ruddy is available to respond to incidents and emergencies after hours and during his commute between north Wicklow and Arklow. He will be tasked by the National Ambulance Service and his vehicle and equipment are provided by CRITICAL, and funded by events like the Ring of Kerry.

Speaking ahead of the fundraiser, Dr Ruddy said: “I’m delighted to volunteer my time with CRITICAL. I developed my critical care skills in Ireland, Australia and the UK over the last decade and this is a way of sharing my expertise with my neighbours in Wicklow should they ever need it.

“I will be called to time-critical emergencies like cardiac arrests and skill-critical incidents like serious crashes. I can start the patient’s intensive care journey at the side of the road in Wicklow if necessary.

“The funds raised during the Ring of Kerry charity cycle will help CRITICAL to expand into more communities across Ireland. The equipment we use is expensive and only really found in an Emergency Department, so effectively we’re bringing the hospital to the patient.”

CRITICAL has been chosen as one of the official beneficiaries for the 2023 Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle and they hope the event will fund a network of emergency medical responders in Kerry.

The charity provided the Community Air Ambulance in the southwest of Ireland and now delivers pre-hospital emergency care to critically ill and injured patients in their local communities. It now has volunteers in Mayo, Donegal, Dublin and Wicklow and will soon have volunteer doctors in Meath, Kildare, Waterford and North Cork.

CEO of CRITICAL, Micheál Sheridan said, “We are delighted that Dr Mark Ruddy is joining our team of pre-hospital critical care medic responders. The aim of CRITICAL is to bring hope to people when they need it most. We know that it takes a community to save a life and there are skilled individuals in our communities across the country willing to answer the call.

“We’re delighted that Dr Ruddy will be taking part in the Ring of Kerry charity cycle this July. It’s a really important fundraiser for us and we’re honoured to have been chosen as one of the beneficiaries.

“We have set ambitious targets and hope the event will help to fund a new Rapid Response Vehicle as well as equipment for Volunteer Emergency Medical Responders across Co. Kerry. We’re working hard to bring critical and advanced care to more communities across the country and Co. Kerry is a top priority for us.”

Registration for the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle is now open and is limited to 8,000 participants. Cyclists are invited to select one of five charities to represent on the cycle.

The charity has also announced that anyone registered to take part in the Ring of Kerry will be entered into a draw to win a one-week cycling training camp in Lanzarote in January 2024 with a 7-night stay at La Santa Resort on the island included.

To register for the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle in aid of CRITICAL visit: www.ringofkerrycycle.ie/our-charities/critical-emergency-medical-response/

Any companies interested in registering a team of employees in the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle should contact info@criticalcharity.ie