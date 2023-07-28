Wicklow’s acclaimed farming photographer John 'Caff’ Caffrey remembered for ‘razor-sharp wit’

The farming community in Wicklow and across Ireland have bid an emotional farewell to popular character and former Farmers Journal photography editor John ‘Caff’ Caffrey from Enniskerry, who died on Tuesday. Blessed with a “razor-sharp wit” and born to be behind a lens, John was a talented, considerate and charismatic colleague who inspired so many.

Described as a true gentleman who always “had that mischievous twinkle in his eye”, John was best known for his four decades of service with the Farmers Journal. Originally from Dublin, he plunged himself into the world of agriculture and won the respect of his colleagues, who hailed his deep knowledge and talent as a photographer and editor.

A champion of burgeoning photographers, John had a vested interest in seeing his younger colleagues prosper, often taking time out of his hectic schedule to offer sage words of wisdom and, as his co-workers have attested, he was “a great friendly face to see on assignment”.

Husband to the love of his life Róisín and beloved father to Jane, Luke and Jack, John passed his natural eye for a shot to his son Jack, who was inspired to follow in his father’s footsteps and is the current photography editor at the Farmers Journal.

John's family were said to have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of sentiments online and the well-wishers that turned out for his funeral at Colliers Funeral Home in Bray, all standing as a testament to the indelible impact John had on so many lives.

Testimonies to John’s unique and infectious character have been pouring in from around Wicklow and beyond since he passed. Former journalist, colleague at the Farmers Journal and current EU Commissioner, Mairead McGuinness commented: “John Caffrey was a joy to behold. Working with him in the Farmers Journal never felt like work. His beaming smile made others laugh.

“He helped young journalists (myself included) as we started out. And, of course, he was a wonderful photographer. And a man who loved his family, sharing lovely stories about you as he went about his work. Rest in peace John.”

“Really sorry to hear of the passing of the wonderful 'Caff',” Pat O’Keefe commented. “He was one of life's true gentlemen and a great character to work with for many years in the Farmers Journal.

“He had an exceptional eye for a picture and an exceptional wit too! I cherish some great memories from the craic and stories as we enjoyed "the bang of the latch". A wonderful man.”

“A unique and caring gent,“ Liam Mulcahy added. “Our paths crossed over 35 years at farming events and shows as were worked for our respective papers. We last met in Enniskerry a few short years past over coffee discussing grandchildren and old times and respective editors!!! Caff was a great man."

Husband to Roisin, father to Jane, Jack and Luke, 'Gaga' to Rosie, Lulu, Eléna, John-Joe and Ted, father-in-law of Andy, Abaigeal and Kate and dearly loved brother of David, Dermot, Mary and the late Brendan and friend to so many, John Caffrey died on July 25, 2023.

May he rest in peace.