Wicklow mourns the loss of RNLI Chairman Santiago ‘Jimmy’ Balbontin

The tightly-knit Wicklow town community has been plunged into deep sadness with the news that beloved Wicklow RNLI chairman Santiago ‘Jimmy’ Balbontin has passed away.

Described as a wonderful man who was “full of positivity and love”, Chilean-born Jimmy and his late wife Elizabeth were ever-present at RNLI fundraising events, with the dedicated chairman even attending the August bank holiday open day, despite his illness.

A proud member of the Wicklow Lions Club, tributes to Santiago’s infectious character have poured in from around the Garden County and beyond, remembering the true gentleman and former Pizza del Forno operator for his “lovely big smile, big heart and bubbly nature”.

Leading the testimonials to Santiago’s indelible impact on his community, Wicklow RNLI said “Today, we lost one of our greats.

"Our Chairman Santiago (Jimmy) Balbontin passed away earlier today. That warm Chilean smile for everyone he met or came in contact with and he had a hug that would melt all your worries away.

“His dedication and that of his late wife Elizabeth, to Wicklow RNLI was always at the fore of anything they set out to do. His many long-service medals were testimony to that.

“As a fundraising branch, we are all broken-hearted. He wasn't just our chairman, he was our friend. He stuck it out till the bitter end, having attended the station open day on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

“We will all shed a heartfelt tear over the coming days, but there is comfort in knowing he is now reunited with his sweetie Elizabeth.

“Santiago, may you rest in peace and sail into the sunset with Elizabeth. We will never forget you.”

News of Santiago’s sad passing spread quickly, with word reaching relatives back in his native Chile. Turning to social media, nephew Marcelo Andres Balbontin Rojas wrote: “I thank God for the possibility of giving me such a wonderful uncle. Despite the distance (Chile-Ireland), we were able to share each stage of our lives, in each trip, each visit, each meeting, and each encounter.

“Together with Elizabeth, they were the ideal couple. We had, very recently, December-January, the luck of having him at home and we could only confirm and thank all the love, wisdom, and joy, that flowed from him.

“With my son Vicente, we shared the 6 nations of rugby and the World Cup in Qatar. What an endearing moment and his last birthday I enjoy with us and all the family and friends of these southern lands.”

Husband to Elizabeth, son of the late Carlos and Anita and friend to so many, Santiago Balbontin will be reposing at McCrea's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Wicklow Town on Thursday at 11.30 a.m. with removal at 1.30 p.m. to St. Patrick's Church, Wicklow Town arriving for 2.00 p.m.

May he rest in peace.