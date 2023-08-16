Wicklow mourns loss of ‘kind-hearted, beautiful and loving’ Molly Mae Mercier (19)

friends and family of molly mae mercer have spoken of their heartbreak at her tragic death

Devastated friends and family gathered last weekend to say an emotional goodbye to beloved Greystones woman Molly Mae Mercier, who tragically died suddenly on Sunday, August 6, at the tender age of 19.

Described as a “bundle of effervescence and kindness” whose smile lit up the room, Molly was a trusted friend, loving daughter and sister, a dedicated and passionate campaigner for climate change action, equality, justice, the LGBTIQA+ community, and possessed an unwavering sense of empathy for others, particularly those who were vulnerable.

As a testament to her indelible impact on the Greystones community and beyond, crowds of people packed into The Holy Rosary Church to pay their respects and offer comfort and support to her heartbroken parents Siobhán and Paul, and brother and close confidante Gavin.

Molly’s coffin was adorned with symbols to represent her infectious character, including mementoes from her work with the students climate action network at the Wicklow Educate Together School, a Pride flag, her special ‘12 Step Prayer Book’ and cherished Spencer Bear, which Gavin would always bring to her whenever she was feeling down.

Addressing the congregation, Paul thanked everyone for their courtesy and kindness and spoke eloquently about his daughter’s joy-filled early years, boundless energy and “shining sense of humour”.

Urging those in attendance to support each other, Paul pressed home the importance of lending an ear to your loved ones, saying: “I would say to Molly and Gavin’s friends – don’t be afraid to turn around to each other and ask: ‘How are you, is everything okay?’

“It can make a huge difference in somebody’s life, and it made a huge difference in Molly’s life to have those sorts of people around just chatting and listening. You don’t have to say anything a lot of the time, you just have to listen. That can sometimes be the most precious gift you can give a person.

“I hope that there is some good that comes out of Molly’s life and everything she achieved. I want to ask you all to think of each other, especially the younger people, because in a world where we’re supposed to be more connected than ever, people can be isolated in so many ways.

“Don’t be afraid to sit down on a park bench, switch off the mobile phone and listen to each other. Just that drop of human kindness can make the difference between living a life of isolation and disconnect.

“To quote Bill and Ted: ‘Be excellent to one another’. I really think that would be a message Molly would want all of us to take from her life. Be excellent to one another.”

Taking to the podium, Siobhán – Molly’s ‘safe space’ – read moving tributes penned by relatives and friends who could not be in attendance, beginning with Molly’s aunt Ruth who wrote:

“Although Molly sadly left this world too young and too soon, her impact was far greater than her short almost 20 years. What comes mostly to mind is Molly’s wonderful and engaging presence.

“It was impossible not to be positively impacted and affected by her enthusiasm, love of life, willingness to try things, and verbal and emotional intelligence.

“Molly had the most beautiful hair, gorgeous eyes and lovely colouring. She could have made a fortune from selling her freckles and dimples.

“What I know and will remember most forever are the hugs she would give freely and unconditionally whenever we met or said goodbye, and the unwavering love and support she had for her brother Gavin.

“l loved that she appreciated the uniqueness of individuals and spoke up for everyone’s right to be different and be themselves.”

Molly’s aunt Claire added: “Molly was ever-present in our lives, and we had the good fortune of spending a lot of time with her. Family gatherings over the years were important and valued.

“We played together, walked and explored, chatted and laughed, and then laughed some more. We squashed around the dinner table in Greystones, bringing all of us that much closer, and these were very happy times.

“Molly was a kind-hearted, beautiful and loving person. She has always been in my heart and will remain there loved and cherished.”

“Beautiful Molly, from the moment you were born, you were a force – a bright light. Even before you could talk, you were funny, clever, feisty and so very entertaining,” Molly’s godmother Cara said.

“You were brave to speak up for what you believed in. You fought many difficult battles for yourself and others. Even in your own pain and suffering, you were empathetic, compassionate and kind to others in pain – you went out of your way to help.

“I am immensely proud of you. You were so loved and will be desperately missed. We are heartbroken, but I will treasure all the many times we spent with you and the joy and laughter you brought to the world.”

Lastly, Molly’s best friend Milly, with whom she was “like peas in a pod”, wrote: “Molly was so full of energy and courage.

“She was fearless in standing up for others and fighting for justice. She was the warmest, funniest, most caring friend anyone could have, and I am lucky to have had a person so special in my life.

“Molly brought joy to so many people’s lives and was known for helping others selflessly. Wherever she went, her smile lit up the room. She never failed to make everyone laugh.

“We had so many lovely memories together. She will forever live on in the hearts of those she loved and those who loved her. And she will forever be my best friend.”

Bringing the tearful mass to a conclusion, Siobhán thanked family, friends and various mental health services and institutions for their outstanding support, constant prayers and well-wishes during such a trying time for her family.

“Before this happened, people kept asking me how I am so resilient, but that resilience was clearly in me,” Siobhán said. “I’ve been grieving a little bit every day for the last four years of Molly’s life. But, there were times of huge hope when she was in such a good place and was helping so many people.

“Before Molly died, she had been struggling, and one of her multi-disciplinary teams had been working hard to get her back into treatment. But her mental health and flashbacks made it impossible at the time.

“In her 19 years, she suffered an awful lot. I got to try to save her one last time, and she was at home when she died, and I am grateful for that and that there was no hospital.

“Her life was a roller-coaster, but recently she was really maturing, and I could see it in her. She had tried her hand at doing hair extensions and had big plans for the future, and wanted to work with hair loss from cancer or trauma.

“She wanted to start working with young people with addiction too, but her biggest dream was to set up a charity and go and work in Bangladesh.

“I know she would have gone on to do it because she had already done so many outstanding things like the day she MC’d the first climate action strike in front of 10,000 people or when she went to Switzerland and met Greta Thunberg.

“Molly has the most incredible friends, and she was the most emotionally intelligent person I know and had so many layers to her.

“There was nothing I could say to her that she would find insightful – she had already thought it through.

“I hope that Molly’s memory and spirit are kept alive, and I want young people to know there is hope and support. I need all the people to take hope from Molly’s life, hope and nothing but hope, because my God was she life itself.”

Saying a final farewell to his sister, Gavin concluded: “About three years ago, when I was struggling a lot, I was in the kitchen by myself. Molly came in and knew there was something wrong. She made me food, and we sat and played Monopoly and listened to music until 6 a.m. in the morning.

“She was always there for me, and I was always there for her. She would be there for you no matter what.

“I’d just like to say, anyone struggling with mental health, you’re never alone, and I’ll always be there to talk to anyone in this church.”

Daughter to Siobhán and Paul, sister to Gavin, beloved cousin, niece and granddaughter and friend to so many, Molly Mae Mercier of Kenmare Heights, Greystones, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023. Molly was laid to rest in Redford Cemetery on Saturday, August 12.

May she rest in peace.