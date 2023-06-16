Wicklow lecturer who ‘altered fundamentally our understanding of medieval Irish society’ dies in Greece

Tributes have been paid to the late Dr Colmán Etchingham from Greystones, a retired lecturer at Maynooth University, who died on Wednesday, June 7, following an illness and while on holiday in Greece.

Dr Etchingham was Emeritus Lecturer in Early Irish History, having taken early retirement in 2019. A graduate of Trinity College Dublin, Dr Etchingham was an expert in many aspects of early medieval history, most notably the history of the early Irish Church, early Irish law and the history of the Scandinavian raiders and settlers in early medieval Ireland, Britain and the wider ‘Viking World’.

In a eulogy to Dr Etchingham from his colleagues at Maynooth University, Dr Elizabeth Boyle (Early Irish) and Dr Michael Potterton (History) wrote: “Among his many ground-breaking publications, his most influential include his monograph, Church Organisation in Ireland, AD650–1000, published in 1999, and his 2001 article on ‘North Wales, Ireland and the Isles: the Insular Viking Zone’ in the journal Peritia.

"More recently, in 2019, he published a book that was jointly written with Máire Ní Mhaonaigh, Elizabeth Ashman Rowe and Jón Viðar Sigurðsson, entitled Norse-Gaelic Contacts in a Viking World. One of his co-authors, Prof. Ní Mhaonaigh (University of Cambridge), states that Dr Etchingham’s research ‘has altered fundamentally our understanding of medieval Irish society and of Viking activity, broadening and deepening our knowledge of relations between Ireland, Britain and beyond in the early medieval period. His incisive close textual readings and forensic scholarship, combined with utter clarity of thought, has transformed and will continue to inform our knowledge of the past’.

“Dr Etchingham demonstrated a kindness and loyalty to his students that was returned with great affection. In the days since his passing, several former students have got in touch to make it known how highly he was regarded and how inspirational were his guidance and scholarship. Colleagues have remarked how supportive and empathetic Colmán was, especially when he saw someone in difficulty. He was exceptionally generous with advice, lecture notes and materials to new tutors and lecturers.

“Dr Etchingham had several major works in an advanced state of preparation at the time of his death and it is to be hoped that they will see the light in due course. In the meantime, both the Department of History and the Department of Early Irish offer sincere condolences to his loved ones and look forward to future generations of scholars reading and engaging with his work.”

Dr Etchingham grew up in Greystones and sailed locally at Greystones Sailing Club with his brother, Fiachra. He was active in the campaign to protect St Crispin’s Cell, the medieval site at Rathdown, which is now in safe hands under the Greystones Local Area Plan, watched over by Greystones Tidy Towns.

He later moved to Ballinaguilkey, Hacketstown, Co Carlow. He will be sadly missed by his wife Carmel McKenna, brother Fiachra, sister-in-law Geraldine and a wide circle of family, friends and fellow academics. The funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.