West Wicklow’s late Annie ‘Nan’ Ward (104) remembered for her ‘zest for life and unwavering wit’

Family and friends gathered at the Church of Ss Mary and Laurence in Crookstown to attend the funeral of beloved Dunlavin woman Annie ‘Nan’ Ward, who died at the ripe old age of 104 years old.

Described as a shining light and known for her “zest for life and unwavering wit and humour”, Nan was held in great esteem by all who knew her and was always the life and soul of any party. Never shying away from the camera, she loved being the centre of attention and revelled in any opportunity to show off her sense of style.

A huge personality with a great sense of personal faith, Nan’s family adorned her coffin with a number of commemorative items, including a hairbrush and bottle of nail polish to represent the pride she took in her appearance, along with a bottle of whiskey, as Nan loved a Hot Toddy to close out an evening.

Addressing the massive crowd at the funeral mass, family friend Jackie O’Shea said: “I stand here this morning on behalf of all the Ward and Barrett families to thank all of Nan’s amazing friends and neighbours, especially all the staff at Curragh Lawn Nursing Home, where they made Nan so comfortable and treated her like family.

The late Annie 'Nan' Ward

“Nan touched everyone’s heart. One of my best times was coming up to Kildare with my own mother, where we would stay for a few days. The gossip would start immediately – all positive of course. Then, out would come the bottle of Jameson for a hot whiskey to make sure they were focused on what they were talking about. The next day we would go to Rathvilly. Nan loved a day out to her niece’s house, where the gossip would continue!

“If Nan was standing here right now, she would like to thank her amazing three daughters – Liz, Phil and Mary – her son Tommy, nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren for all being there for her. Nan would be delighted to see so many people here today celebrating her wonderful life. She was 104 years young.

“Nan, from everyone here today, you will be missed. Rest in peace our queen. Goodnight.”

Beloved wife of the late Thomas and mother of the late Kevin, Tommy, Elizabeth, Mary and Phil, sister to Phylis, mother-in-law to Helen and Jim, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunty and friend to so many, Annie ‘Nan’ Ward (née Whelan) was laid to rest in Crookstown cemetery on June 26.

May she rest in peace