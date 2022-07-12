Ukranian’s graduate English classes courtesy of Enniskerry Welcomes

Ukrainian people staying in Enniskerry and Bray have successfully completed their first course in conversational English thanks to Enniskerry Welcomes.

The voluntary group, in partnership with Failte Isteach and Bray Area Partnership, ran Failte Istaech Conversational English Classes with a group of enthusiastic Ukranian learners, who have recently been welcomed to live in the community.

The classes ran from April to June and the final class was a fun quiz night, finishing with the students and tutors receiving a certificate recognising their involvement in the initiative.

Enniskerry Welcomes wants to wish all the students a lovely summer and looks forward to resuming classes again in September.

Enniskerry Welcomes operates under the Community Sponsorship Ireland initiative striving to welcome refugee families into the Enniskerry Community and support them to build a new life.