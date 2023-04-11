‘True Gael’ of Wicklow GAA Thomas ‘Tommy’ Whittle dies

The Donard community were heartbroken on Saturday morning when news broke that “true Gael” of west Wicklow GAA and popular local character Thomas ‘Tommy’ Whittle had sadly died.

Described as a gentlemanly and knowledgeable supporter who “will be missed on sidelines across the County”, Tommy was known throughout Wicklow and beyond for his love of GAA, having attended over 80 Wicklow Senior Championship finals.

Tommy played an integral role in the foundation of the Donard/Glen GAA club, serving as one of the Donard delegates in the formation of the St Laurence’s Club that pre-dated it. His love affair with Donard/Glen included stints as Chairman and attendance at countless matches in the company of his adoring wife Bridget (Dillie).

Reacting to the news of Tommy's passing, the Donard/Glen GAA club expressed their deep sadness at the loss of a stalwart of the west Wicklow GAA scene, saying:

“It is with immense sadness that we have learned of the passing of a true GAA Gael in Tommy Whittle. Tommy was known the length of breadth of the county and beyond for his love of GAA and in particular both Donard Glen and Wicklow, with no journey too close or too far away!

“He attended over 80 Wicklow Senior Championship finals and even managed to attend during Covid times, such was the esteem he was held in throughout the county. He will be sorely missed by all in the community and most crucially his adoring family.”

Echoing the sentiments of their west Wicklow neighbours, the Dunlavin GAA Club added: “To the Whittle Family and Donard GAA Club, our club wish to extend its sympathy to you all on Tommy's sad passing. A gentleman and a knowledgeable person who will be missed on the sidelines at our matches. Enjoy your eternal reward Tommy.”

A talented singer, dancer, orator and member of the Comhaltas music class in Donard, tributes to Tommy have been pouring in from across Wicklow since he passed, with mourners praising his “fantastic recitations”, love of local history and “brilliant storytelling”. As Paddy and Rosaleen McGrath put it, “Heaven has surely gained a remarkable man”.

Taking to social media, the Donard Comhaltas said: “We will all miss the songs, recitations and the dancing master. Tommy was part of the Comhaltas music class and turned out many a fine drummer and bodhrán player. May your gentle soul now rest in peace, Tommy.”

Predeceased by his son Senan, Tommy is survived by his wife of 64 years Bridget, daughter Mary, sons Fachtna, Cathal and Declan. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his wide circle of friends.

Tommy Whittle’s funeral will take place at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Donard on Tuesday, April 11 at 12 p.m.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a ainm dilís.