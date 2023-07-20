Tributes pour in after the passing of Wicklow teen Pauric Brady (18)

The late Pauric Brady (centre right) pictured with his father Martin, mother Avril and brother Ronan.

The tightly-knit community of Baltingass was plunged into sadness this morning when news broke that popular local teenager Pauric Brady died on Wednesday night aged just 18, after a short battle with cancer.

The son of Avril and Martin Brady, and older brother of Ronan, Pauric was deeply engrained in the Baltinglass community, leaving an indelible mark on students and faculty at his former school Scoil Chonglais, as well as Baltinglass Town AFC - with whom Pauric had been a player, coach and cherished friend.

The Bradys’s world was flipped upside down last December when they were informed that Pauric, who turned 18 last November, had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. After further tests, the devastated family were told that the cancer had spread and was terminal.

As a testament to Pauric's character and popularity, a fundraising campaign launched in February to assist him in his battle saw friends, family and well-wishers from around Wicklow and beyond generously donate almost €30,000 for his treatment within a matter of days.

Pauric was said to be “overwhelmed” with the level of support the campaign received, and thanked everyone for their generosity from the bottom of his heart.

Leading the tributes to Pauric’s brief but joy-filled life, a post on Baltinglass Town AFC’s social media page said: “It’s with great sadness that we learned of the passing of our friend, teammate and coach Pauric Brady earlier tonight.

“His memories will forever live in our hearts. he will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all here at the club.

“Our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences are to Avril, Martin and Ronan. As well as his extended family and friends. May he rest in peace."

Details of Pauric’s funeral have not yet been released.