Tributes paid as Dunlavin GAA ‘inspiration’ Liam Kehoe dies aged 82

The Dunlavin community were heartbroken on Monday morning when news broke that Dunlavin GAA Club President and popular local character Liam Kehoe had died aged 82.

Described as “an inspiration on the field and witty off it”, Liam was known throughout Wicklow for his long association with Dunlavin GAA, which stretched back to the 1950s.

Liam was an integral member of Dunlavin’s intermediate and junior title-winning teams in 1960 and 1970 and was also part of the Wicklow All-Ireland winning Junior Football team in 1969.

His love affair with Dunlavin continued after he hung up his boots, serving as club President for the past ten years and attending countless senior and juvenile matches.

Reacting to the news of Liam’s passing, Chairman of Dunlavin GAA, Andy O’Brien expressed a deep sadness at the loss of a true club stalwart, saying: “Liam was a huge character within the club. He was our president, a character and a gentleman.

“Throughout his distinguished career, Liam was a selector and mentor to various club teams.

“He had a huge interest in all aspects of the club, and could always be seen on the sidelines at training sessions and matches. All of our juveniles were blessed to meet and be presented with their end-of-year medals by Liam last year.

“To Emer, Aidan, David, Breda, Larry, Liam’s grandchildren, extended family, large circle of friends, all here in our club extend our sincerest sympathy at this difficult time.”

A respected dairy farmer with deep ties to the local agricultural community, tributes to Liam have been pouring in from across Wicklow since he passed, with mourners praising his warm spirit and “gentlemanly and knowledgeable nature”.

Taking to social media, a spokesperson for Leinster Marts said: “A man of great character and integrity, he was widely respected within the farming community and at the ringside which he loved – especially in Kilcullen.

“We have so many great memories over the years of a wonderful friend whose support, advice and enthusiasm were freely available.”

Jimmy Dunne from Arklow commented: “Sincere sympathy to the Kehoe family on the death of your father Liam. I have great memories of him playing for Wicklow in ‘69, along with his brother Chris. They were our heroes and will never be forgotten for their contribution to that special year in Wicklow football. May he rest in peace.”

Willie Wall added: “Sincere sympathy to the Kehoe family on the passing of Liam. We played together on the All-Ireland 1969 team. Two corner forwards. May he rest in peace.”

Predeceased by his late wife Bernie and brother Chris, Liam is survived by his daughter Emer and sons David and Aidan. He will be sadly missed by his son-in-law Larry, Aidan’s partner Breda, his grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his wide circle of friends.

Reposing will be at Liam’s home in Rathbawn, Dunlavin on Tuesday, April 18 at 2 p.m. The funeral will take place at St Nicholas of Myra Church, Dunlavin on Thursday, April 20 at 12 p.m.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a ainm dilís.