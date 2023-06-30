Sudden death of beloved tradesman Christy Mulhall (62) rocks Wicklow village

The tightly-knit community of Crossbridge, near Tinahely, has been deeply shocked by the sudden death of beloved local tradesman and hard-working volunteer Christy Mulhall, who died last week aged just 62.

Uncle to Irish rugby international Lucy Mulhall, Christy was a powerful, determined tug of war athlete, who clinched a European Tug Of War Championship alongside his brother Pat and was instrumental in helping the Boley Tug of War Club from New Ross, Co Wexford achieve success in the World Tug Of War Championships. An avid sports fan, he also loved cycling.

Described as a “gentleman and pillar of the parish”, tributes to Christy have been pouring in from around Wicklow and beyond, with local residents, schools, sports clubs, community centres and past acquaintances praising him as a wise, kind and caring man whose “obliging nature” left a long-lasting impression.

Christy channelled his formidable strength, fitness and sense of morality into all his endeavours, dedicating his life to his loving wife Anne and five children, and to mastering his trade as an electrician and plumber – a vocation that saw him touch the lives of so many in his south Wicklow community.

His impact was summed up online by well-wishers Eamonn and Helen Keenaghan, who wrote: “The whole community and surrounding communities are in shock at his very sudden passing, he was a very much-loved man and so many of us are left wondering how one man could help so many households. We didn't need to stress while we knew Christy and Matthew were around somewhere.”

Leading the tributes to her father’s rich life, Christy’s daughter Grace addressed the congregation at his funeral mass on Thursday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, saying: “Daddy was much more than just a husband and a father, he was our best friend and made us all who we are today.

“Dad always had a great outlook on life. He loved a challenge, and there were none too big. From winning World Championships in tug of war to the biggest challenge of his life, raising us five. We certainly gave him some hardship, but he was well able to give it back, and he loved every minute of it.

“Dad’s life started out on a farm in Crossbridge with two of the finest examples of devoted parents, Maura and Joe, our grandparents. He had 11 siblings, one of which holds a unique connection, starting life in the womb with him – his twin sister Rena.

“We know there’s one great big reunion going on right now with his parents, his baby brother Joseph and his big brother Noel. That puts a smile on my face and brings us all a lot of peace and comfort.

“Before dad met our mam, he decided to put down the foundations for his dream life of a family. He got planning permission for a house, the very house we all know and love as our home - 25 years ago his life changed for the better when he married my mam, and they lived the happiest life together.

“Christy was a dad figure long before we were in the picture. He was always there to help raise his nieces and nephews, and we all know that there are definitely a lot of those and that they all have fond memories with him.

“Over the past few days, everyone has been telling us how proud our dad was of us. Every day, dad made sure we knew this and how much he loved us. These stories are just further reassurance of his love.

“Dad had a love for nature and this area in particular. Any time he had a minute to spare, he was going off to do some local sightseeing. This community held a great place in his heart. As you all know, he volunteered where he could. This gave him quality time to spend with all his friends and neighbours, who he greatly admired and loved.

“As most of you know, dad’s faith was a big part of who he was. He passed on this example to all of us, and it's what is sustaining us through these challenging days.

“Dad was one in a million, and on behalf of my mam, my brothers and my sisters, we’re so grateful for the life we shared with him. Go raibh míle maith agat agus codladh sábh.”

Adding to Grace’s moving tribute, Rev Raymond Gahan said: “Surprise and disbelief do not convey the reaction that the news of Christy’s sudden and unexpected death has had on this community. It was more like an earthquake that sent tremors of shock through the whole area.

“Christy was extremely well-known, and his work brought him into contact with almost everyone in the community. There are few houses in the area Christy has not been called to at one time or another to sort out a problem, either plumbing or electrical.

“Christy lived a busy life, and his skills were always in demand. Having helped me out personally several times, I was always struck by his expertise. He made what seemed very difficult look so easy.

“It’s easy to let work dominate our lives, but that wasn't how it was with Christy. I’ve been told that he would be on a job, starting very early at about seven o’clock. At nine o’clock he would often disappear, and someone would ask: ‘Where’s Christy gone’? Looking around, his tools were there, so he hadn’t moved to another job. Where was he gone? He was off to mass.

“God, family and community were the three important realities in Christy’s life. His faith was not just religiosity, his love for God was also expressed through his concern for others. I believe that he even put away part of his wage aside every week to send to the Fr McVerry Trust.”

He added: “The response of the community here in Crossbridge demonstrates very clearly that the services Christy generously donated to the community down through the years have not gone unnoticed.

“Today, it is very hard to get people to volunteer for committees because of the extra work, but Christy was on any committee that was set up.

“While Christy will no longer be here to fix the problems in our homes, he has left us a wonderful example of how to live out the gospel in a busy and challenging life. And although no longer contactable by phone, we can communicate with Christy through prayer. Because of his helpful nature, I’m sure that our prayers will not be wasted.”

Bringing the emotional mass to a conclusion, Christy’s brother Pat thanked the community for their support, saying: “On behalf of Anne, Hugh, Matthew, Mary, Alice, Grace and the extended Mulhall and Murphy families, I would like to sincerely thank our wonderful neighbours, friends and the greater community. The unbelievable support, kindness and generosity we have received the past few days has been overwhelming.

“From the ladies who provided and served the food to the parking, setting up and grave digging, we really appreciate it all. To Anne-Marie and Donal for providing such beautiful music, to Loretta, the first responders, the paramedics and the staff of Naas Hospital, a huge thank you.

“To Martin and Mary Doyle and all the undertakers who have provided a very professional service. To Fr Gahan, Fr Doyle, Fr Aidan, Fr Lambert and Fr McGovern, your prayers, presence and support have been so important to us at this time. Thank you also to the alter service and those who set up the church.

“Finally, to Christy, who touched so many lives and set such an example for us all, of how to live a selfless and fulfilled life – your legacy will live on forever.

“Rest in peace, dear brother.”

Son of the late Joe and Maura, brother of the late Noel and baby Joseph, husband to Anne, father to Hugh, Matthew, Mary, Alice and Grace, brother to Jimmy, Ail, Clare, Joe, Anne, Paula, Pat, twin sister Rena and Madeline and friend to so many, the late Christy Mulhall died on Saturday, June 24. He was laid to rest in Crossbridge Cemetery on Thursday, June 29.

May he rest in peace.